Wisconsin weathers snow, power outages after winter storm

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A winter storm dumped snow in central Wisconsin and left tens of thousands without power, officials said Friday.

The National Weather Service reported 13.2 inches (33.5 centimeters) of snow in Sheboygan along Lake Michigan on Friday, while We Energies reported over 46,000 customers were without service, mostly in Milwaukee County.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash Thursday night on snow-covered and slippery Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin’s Lucas Township, police said.

The trooper was outside his patrol car and standing next to a pickup on the freeway’s shoulder around 10 p.m. Thursday when a passing car hit him and the pickup, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said. The trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.