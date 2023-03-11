Dry tonight before another winter storm impacts Western Wisconsin over the weekend

A quieter afternoon unfolded with clouds and flurries across the area as low pressure pulled away to the east. Much of the same weather can be expected tonight as our next storm system begins to take shape over the Northern Rockies. Mostly cloudy skies are expected as temperatures fall through the 20s with light winds turning out of the east overnight. Our next batch of wintry weather will be heading towards Western Wisconsin tomorrow as a deep low pressure system slowly traverses the Dakotas. While most of the morning will likely stay dry, some forecast models indicate the potential for a few snow showers to work in during the mid and late morning hours. Dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere could come into play, prevent these from reaching the surface before moisture increases in the afternoon with a steadier and more widespread snow arriving from the west. Air temperatures are forecast to only reach up around freezing later in the day, which will lead to some melting at the onset of our precipitation with wet roadways likely initially. Winds will also become breezy out of the southeast at 10-15 mph, leading to patchy areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities as snow begins to ramp up. For now, Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect from 3pm tomorrow to 11pm Sunday for counties north of I-94.

Low pressure moves across the Dakotas with snow developing over Western Wisconsin (WEAU)

More snow is expected tomorrow night as our storm begins moving into the Upper Midwest. Periods of moderate to heavy rates of snowfall are possible at times, and with temperatures cooling slightly under freezing, roads are likely to become snow-covered and slick very quickly during the evening. Travel impacts are expected into Sunday morning as snow sticks around, though the intensity will be lighter in nature. Any widespread activity should scatter and eventually taper off during the afternoon with breezy winds turning out of the west and highs back near freezing. When all is said and done, weekend snow totals of 5-8″ are possible near and north/east of Highway 8. Meanwhile along I-94, 3-6″ of new snow can be expected with lesser amounts farther south.

Expected snowfall totals from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon (WEAU)

Looking ahead to the new work week, things look to dry out with surface high pressure dropping down from the north and west, while a large-scale upper-level ridge builds across the Western United States. Monday will feature cooler weather as temperatures only rise into the upper 20s and low 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Abundant sunshine does return Tuesday as we stay under the influence of high pressure with southerly flow also helping to bring temperatures closer to average in the mid-30s. By Wednesday, a low pressure system will be traversing Southern Canada with the chance for a few showers in the Chippewa Valley. More showers are possible Thursday as highs climb into the 40s.

