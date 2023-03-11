‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial. (Source: WHNS)
By WHNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the high-profile trial ended.

Randy Murdaugh spoke with the New York Times and reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs earlier this week.

“He [Alex Murdaugh] is not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything,” Randy Murdaugh said in the interview. “He knows more than he’s saying.”

Randy Murdaugh was at the Colleton County Courthouse periodically throughout his older brother’s trial, but he did not attend on a regular basis. He also did not take the stand to testify, unlike his younger brother John Marvin Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of his wife and son. His defense team said they plan to file an appeal next week.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COURTESY: WSMV
Girlfriend remembers Rice Lake man killed by accused street racer in Nashville
Justin Kamrowski
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Jackson County
Widespread snow expected across Western Wisconsin Thursday night
Slow and slippery travel expected overnight as snow continues into early Friday
State trooper hit by car on I-94
Brandon Borreson (Left) and Robert Dockerty (Right).
Sparta man sentenced in connection to overdose death in Sparta

Latest News

A New Hampshire state representative can be seen on video shouting at a snowplow driver during...
Caught on camera: Politician rages at plow driver
Customers react after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.
Silicon Valley Bank seized
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
Paul Flores was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Kristin...
Family reacts to Paul Flores sentencing
SkyWarn 13 Weather 13
SkyWarn 13 Weather 13