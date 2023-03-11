Periods of snow continue into Sunday with slick travel expected

Low-level dry air earlier in the day made it hard for snow showers to reach us here at the surface, but that changed this afternoon as moisture began to increase with a band of snow arriving from the west. After starting out in the upper 20s, temperatures only made it to around freezing for much of the area. Going into tonight, our weather system across the Dakotas will slowly build eastward into Minnesota with periods of snow expected in Western Wisconsin. Some of the snow may become moderate to heavy at times, and as we lose daytime heating with temperatures falling just a couple degrees, roadways will quickly become snow-covered and slick into the overnight hours. Visibility will also be reduced at times with patchy blowing snow possible as winds remain occasionally breezy as they shift out of the southeast. Because of the expected hazards, a Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for counties along and north of I-94 until 1am Monday. Travel will become hazardous at times, therefore you’ll want to take it slow and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect along and north of I-94 through 1am Monday (WEAU)

As low pressure traverses the badger state tomorrow, scattered snow showers persist locally while a heavier swath of snow looks to set up north and east of the Chippewa Valley. Snow should remain light through much of the day locally, but periodic bands of moderate intensity snow can’t be ruled out. The morning will feature slick conditions, before roads are expected to improve greatly during the afternoon with the return of daytime heating as temperatures rise back to around freezing. Winds will shift in counterclockwise flow from the west, staying breezy at 8-15 mph. By tomorrow night, any lingering snow showers will begin to taper off with quieter weather expected overnight as clouds stick around. Weekend snow totals will be highest north and east of I-94, where 5-8″ of snow is expected. Meanwhile along the interstate, 3-6″ will accumulate with slightly lesser totals along the state line.

Updated snowfall forecast with expected snow totals through early Monday morning (WEAU)

Monday looks to start out with partial sunshine before skies cloud up during the afternoon as high pressure slides into our neck of the woods from Canada, while an upper-level ridge approaches from the west. Breezy north and northwest winds will help usher in a cooler air mass with afternoon highs only forecast to reach the upper 20s to around 30. With high pressure taking control over the region, skies will then clear out Monday night. This, coupled with light to calm winds will allow for strong radiational cooling as lows bottom out in the single digits, and perhaps near to slightly below zero for some early Tuesday morning. Mother nature will make up for the bitterly cold air though as Tuesday brings abundant sunshine with temperatures inching back up near average in the mid-30s. Despite clouds working back in mid-week, increasing southerly winds ahead of an approaching warm front to our south and west will nudge temperatures into the mid-40s, and possibly near 50° for the first time this year in our southern counties! Looking ahead to late-week, our weather pattern appears to turn active once again with a Colorado low moving across the Central Plains, while an upper trough builds out of the Pacific Northwest. There are many uncertainties this far out, but we are likely to be in the warm sector of this storm Thursday with increasing rain chances as highs reach back into the 40s. From there, colder air starts to work back in with a chance for snow showers to finish out the week. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this system in the coming days, so keep checking back for updates!

Low pressure slides across Wisconsin with snow showers lingering Sunday (WEAU)

