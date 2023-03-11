State and city legislators hold conference on clean energy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Democratic State Representative Jodi Emerson was joined by Eau Claire City Council members to UW-Eau Claire to discuss what a green future in the city and major highways in the state could look like.

They are hoping to accomplish this by using federal funds from the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“The end result of these policies not only help families save money every month on their utility bills, but it is going to build jobs in the clean energy sector,” said Rep. Emerson.

She said it is especially important to get more electric vehicles on the road.

“But also, we can’t have electric vehicles if we don’t have charging stations and that infrastructure,” said Emerson.

Part of that infrastructure involves having charging stations for electric cars along the I-94 corridor.

Emerson said the use of renewable energy could have bigger impacts.

“And especially when those charging stations are combined with solar energy, we’re talking national security then. Because we don’t have to rely on other countries to provide what we need to do our day to day business,” said Rep. Emerson.

Some Eau Claire Council members said they hope to also entice community members to help build towards that greener future.

“Every time you see a city worker planting a Boulevard tree or see a neighbor get solar panels on their roof, that’s thanks to tax incentives from the Federal Government,” said Emily Anderson, the council member from the city’s 2nd district.

They also want to replace 15% of gas-powered city vehicles by 2030.

“Electrical busses, EV-2 trucks would improve air quality in Eau Claire and across the state,” said Larry Mboga, the city council member at large.

The concern for the Democrats is to garner support from the other side of the aisle.

“We’re maybe be behind Minnesota or maybe we don’t have as much support in the Republican controlled legislature to fund this kind of stuff,” said Jeremy Gragert, the council member for the city’s 3rd district.

WEAU reached out to members of the Republican Party but no one was available for comment.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates it could receive more than $78 Million in federal funds to build electric vehicle charging stations.

