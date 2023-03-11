Travel impacts expected over the weekend with more snow on the way

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We are just days away from welcoming Astronomical Spring, but the Winter season is not quite done with Western Wisconsin as our next storm system will be moving out of the Northern Plains and into the Upper Midwest later Saturday. This is expected to bring a prolonged stretch of snow to the area with several inches of accumulation likely when all is said and done Sunday night. As a result, travel will be impacted with snow-covered roadways and areas of blowing snow over the weekend. Confidence is currently greatest in counties north of I-94 seeing the highest snow totals and travel headaches, where a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Saturday afternoon for those areas and continues through Sunday night.

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect Saturday afternoon through Sunday night (WEAU)

TIMING: A few snow showers can’t be ruled out on the leading edge of precipitation mid to late Saturday morning. That said, however, a steady and more widespread snowfall is expected to overspread the area towards the mid and late afternoon hours, continuing at night. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall rates are possible before the intensity becomes lighter in nature Sunday morning with scattered snow showers likely into the afternoon. Any snow will begin to taper off during the evening with quieter weather Sunday night.

Snow moves across Western Wisconsin Saturday night (WEAU)

ACCUMULATIONS: Snow totals are subject to change as melting is likely to occur at the onset of precipitation with a higher sun angle and surface temperatures forecast to be near freezing both Saturday and Sunday. At this time, 5-8″ looks possible for locations near and north/east of Highway 8 with 3-6″ generally expected in the Chippewa Valley. Closer to the Coulee Region, they’ll see slightly lesser amounts on the order of 2-4″.

Expected snowfall totals from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night (WEAU)

IMPACTS: Roads will become snow-covered and slippery later in the day on Saturday as temperatures begin to drop slightly under freezing with much of the same expected into Sunday morning. Conditions should improve during the day Sunday as temperatures rise a few degrees. Higher rates of snowfall will lead to lowered visibility, along with patchy blowing snow from breezy winds during the weekend. You’ll want to allow extra time to reach your destination and take it slow out there as the plow trucks work to clear roads around the area.

Roads become snow-covered and slick later Saturday as temperatures drop and snow picks up (WEAU)

Once this system departs, the new work week will start out with quieter weather and a warming trend near 40° temperatures later in the week! For the latest forecast updates, check back here on weau.com. You can also download our Skywarn 13 weather app on the Apple App Store or Google Play if you have an android.

