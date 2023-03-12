Kids participate in adaptive skating in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The rink was filled with parents, kids, and friends eager to learn skills and show off moves on the ice. The event caters toward making everyone feel comfortable learning to skate on the ice.

“To provide that clinic to learn about sled hockey how to properly propel themselves in a sled and just get more knowledge information out there about the sport,” said Alex Lena, Independent Consultant for Midstate Living Independent Choices.

Lena said the goal is to get enough people interested in this event to start a real in-mobile hockey team.

“But we’re trying to get one so we can have a team in Central Wisconsin because there’s really not much other than like Special Olympics or something like that for people with intellectual disabilities here in Central Wisconsin, so we’re just trying to expand the opportunities,” said Lena.

Teaching kids how to be confident on ice is key.

“There’s always that apprehension, you know your kind of scared, you’re kind of nervous, but my experience is as soon as they get out on the ice they lose all of that and just the excitement of being involved in a sport takes over for them, " said sled hockey instructor Brad Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger said he wants these kids to feel seen and hopes this event encourages more kids with disabilities to get involved in sports.

“That’s why we’re doing these and trying to do these around the state to create awareness for individuals that there are adaptive programs, especially for hockey for individuals to get a part of,” said Roethlisberger.

Lena said he wishes there were more opportunities for people with different abilities like adaptive skating. He said finding what is available in his community can be a challenge. If your child might be interested in joining an in-mobile hockey team contact Lena at 715-344-4210.

