Runners paint the town green for Shamrock Shuffle

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members are lacing up their sneakers and painting the town green for this year’s Shamrock Shuffle in Eau Claire.

The 5K run/walk raises money for UW-Eau Claire’s recreation and sports operations department.

Runners and walkers started on the university’s upper campus and continues along the Chippewa River Trail before finishing at the McPhee Physical Education Center.

The race director, Brittany Wold, said it’s great how people showcase the shuffle’s theme.

“People really get into the spirit of green and the Shamrock Shuffle. So we have a lot of people wearing, obviously a lot of green, tutus, I saw a couple of care bears. I did see a person in full green body paint. So it’s just really fun to see how people get festive and enjoy our event,” Wold said.

Over 400 people took part in this year’s shuffle.

“It’s amazing to see so many people come out after we just had an almost seven inch snowfall on the trail. Conditions are actually in really great shape, but you just never know what you’re going to get in March,” Wold said.

Wold said the money raised from today’s event will go toward leadership and professional development opportunities for students.

