SportScene 13 for Saturday, March 11th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Boys Basketball teams from across Western Wisconsin vied for a chance to to book their trip to the state tournament.

In Division 2, La Crosse Central defeated New London 48-44.

In Division 3, West Salem took down Osceola 68-46.

In Division 4, Whitehall hung on to win over 66-62 over Camron to make the state tournament for the first time in 37 years.

And in Division 5, McDonell rallied from 14 points down in the second half to win 58-56 in overtime over Solon Springs.

