Woman in the Eau Claire County Jail dies

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after staff found a 29-year-old woman unresponsive in the Eau Claire County Jail.

Sheriff Dave Riewestahl said another area Sheriff’s Office as well as the Eau Claire County Medical Examiner will also be conducting an independent investigation into the death.

The woman’s name will not be released at this time.

