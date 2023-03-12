Woman in the Eau Claire County Jail dies

Police in Texas said a man died of suicide after he was found living in a house with a corpse.
Police in Texas said a man died of suicide after he was found living in a house with a corpse.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after staff found a 29-year-old woman unresponsive in the Eau Claire County Jail.

Sheriff Dave Riewestahl said another area Sheriff’s Office as well as the Eau Claire County Medical Examiner will also be conducting an independent investigation into the death.

The woman’s name will not be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.
Firefighter helps deliver his own granddaughter at fire station
Levi Axtell, 27, was charged with second-degree murder.
Report: Minnesota man kills sex offender using moose antler and shovel, sheriff says
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
The next winter storm brings accumulating snow and travel impacts Thursday afternoon into early Friday

Latest News

Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya is advancing to the national spelling bee competition in Washington D.C.
Madison middle schooler advances to national spelling bee competition
SportScene 13 - Saturday (3/11/23) Pt. II
SportScene 13 - Saturday (3/11/23) Pt. I
SportScene 13 - Saturday (3/11/23) Pt. I
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (3/11/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (3/11/23)