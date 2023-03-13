EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - News release: The Wisconsin Beef Council teamed up with Volume One to create the first Chippewa Valley Burger Week happening March 17-26, 2023.

The Wisconsin Beef Council approached Volume One after finding success with Madison Burger Week. “We are very excited for this new event that we are bringing to the Chippewa Valley,” Angie Horkan, Wisconsin Beef Council director of marketing said. “We’ve been doing a Burger Week in the Madison Market for quite some time, and we’ve seen a lot of great success.

We’ve created a lot of partnerships with Madison-area restaurants that serve delicious beef burgers, so we are very excited to extend a promotion like this up into the northwestern part of the state.” There are 18 participating restaurants spread across Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and Altoona. They include 44 North, 4 Mile, The Brass Lantern, Court N’ House, Cowboy Jack’s, The District, Dooley’s Pub, Heartbreakers, The Informalist, The Lakely, MKE Burger, Mogie’s Pub, Monk’s Bar and Grill, Reboot Social, Sand Bar, Valley Burger Co., Wahlburgers, and Wigwam Tavern.

“Restaurants like to jump on board for Burger Week to bring awareness to their menus,” Horkan said. “Maybe they are not known as a burger restaurant, but they have great beef burgers on the menu, so this is a way to highlight their burgers, or maybe they’ve been wanting to create some new burgers. This is a great way to market that.

