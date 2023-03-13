The Community Table makes room for more food.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire nonprofit is making way to collect more food by expanding into an old business space that they shared a wall with.

The Community Table is wrapping up renovations on a new pantry space and preparing for a new cooler. The nonprofit has gained an additional 600 square feet by forging a hole in the wall into an available space next to their current location. They began renovations at the end of January, so all that’s left to do is to get shelving into the new space and get it organized. The Executive Director, TJ Atkins, said the extra space was needed.

“Since the pandemic our food has gone crazy,” Atkins said. “Although we had lots of food, we didn’t have the space to accommodate it. It was literally packed from floor to ceiling, so we knew we needed to look at something to accommodate that.”

Atkins said she is hoping for the renovations to be complete by the end of April and that the goal is to make the space practical for volunteers and staff to navigate. Meanwhile, a new cooler will be arriving at the non-profit on Monday. Atkins said they are hoping to transition from their current 25-year-old cooler to the new one by Friday, March 17.

