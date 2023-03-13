The Community Table makes room for more food.

TJ Atkins shows off the added 600 square feet of pantry space at the Community Table in Eau...
TJ Atkins shows off the added 600 square feet of pantry space at the Community Table in Eau Claire, WI.(Weau)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire nonprofit is making way to collect more food by expanding into an old business space that they shared a wall with.

The Community Table is wrapping up renovations on a new  pantry space and preparing for a new cooler. The nonprofit has gained an additional 600 square feet by forging a hole in the wall into an available space next to their current location. They began renovations at the end of January, so all that’s left to do is to get shelving into the new space and get it organized. The Executive Director, TJ Atkins, said the extra space was needed.

“Since the pandemic our food has gone crazy,” Atkins said. “Although we had lots of food, we didn’t have the space to accommodate it. It was literally packed from floor to ceiling, so we knew we needed to look at something to accommodate that.”

Atkins said she is hoping for the renovations to be complete by the end of April and that the goal is to make the space practical for volunteers and staff to navigate. Meanwhile, a new cooler will be arriving at the non-profit on Monday. Atkins said they are hoping to transition from their current 25-year-old cooler to the new one by Friday, March 17.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Woman in the Eau Claire County Jail dies
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
The next winter storm brings accumulating snow and travel impacts Thursday afternoon into early Friday
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Vigil held after newborn baby’s body found abandoned in a field
A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.
Firefighter helps deliver his own granddaughter at fire station

Latest News

Whitehall wins their first Sectional Title in 37 years over Cameron
SportScene 13 for Saturday, March 11th
McDonell Central Catholic claims their first ever Girls Basketball State Title
State Girls Basketball Championships
McDonell faces Albany in the WIAA division five state semifinals.
SportScene 13 for Friday, March 10th
West Salem faces Kewaskum in the WIAA state basketball tournament.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, March 9th