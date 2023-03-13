Easter Bunny to come to Eau Claire Burger Kings

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Easter Bunny is set to come to a few area fast food restaurants.

Burger King locations in Eau Claire are set to hold Easter celebrations on two different days.

On Friday, March 31 from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., the inside of the Clairemont location, 2833 N Clairemont Avenue, will be set up with games and activities for kids. The Easter Bunny will also be stopping by for pictures.

On Sunday, April 2 the Easter Bunny will be stopping by the Burger King location off Highway 12, 6124 WI-312, for an easter egg hunt from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. From there, the Easter Bunny will head to the location on Craig Road, 2727 Craig Road, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. for more activities.

Easter Bunny Coming to Eau Claire Burger Kings
