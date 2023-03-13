EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Little Women: The Musical” in March.

In “Little Shop of Horrors”, a meek floral shop assistant discovers an odd plant. Little does he know that the strange and unusual plant will change not only his life, but the fate of the world. March 16-19, at The Oxford Theatre.

In “Little Women: The Musical”, you can enjoy a Broadway musical based on the beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott and the adventures of the four March sisters. March 31-April 2 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

