Program helps attract more workers to the Chippewa Valley

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire wants to partner with area businesses to attract more workers.

A $75,000 grant was gifted to the City in 2022 from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help bolster the area work force.

The money is helping fund a program from the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce. The program allows area businesses to have paid job postings created and marketed across the Midwest.

All business owners have to do is tell the Chamber the job you want posted and the budget, and the Program will match the budget provided.

“So far, what we’ve done is we’ve sent a process that includes three steps, adding your job to the job site out, telling us how much you’d like to spend and then telling us where you’d like to spend the funds and in various metropolis areas outside the state of Wisconsin. So we’ve made the process fairly simple,” Kaylynn Winegar, Investor Engagement Vice President, said. This grant is on a first come first serve basis and only qualifies for spends through May.

