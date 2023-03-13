Regional Housing Study to examine housing market conditions across Eau Claire Co.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County, the City of Eau Claire, and the City of Altoona are partnering to undertake a Regional Housing Study.

According to a media release from the City of Altoona, the study is anticipated to examine housing market conditions across Eau Claire County in effort to identify issues as well as opportunities that the County and its communities, including Eau Claire and Altoona, may seek to address in the future.

Two Open Houses are scheduled during the week of March 13. The Open Houses are intended to be opportunities for members of the public to learn about the project and early insights that have emerged from the analysis so far, according to the media release from the City of Altoona.

The first Open House opportunity is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15 from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Public Meeting Room, located at 400 Eau Claire Street, Eau Claire.

The second Open House opportunity is scheduled for Thursday, March 16 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Fish House at Altoona City Park, located at 418 9th Street West, Altoona.

Additional information is available on the Eau Claire Regional Housing Study website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.