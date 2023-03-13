Regional Housing Study to examine housing market conditions across Eau Claire Co.

According to a media release from the City of Altoona, the study is anticipated to examine...
According to a media release from the City of Altoona, the study is anticipated to examine housing market conditions across Eau Claire County in effort to identify issues as well as opportunities that the County and its communities, including Eau Claire and Altoona, may seek to address in the future.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County, the City of Eau Claire, and the City of Altoona are partnering to undertake a Regional Housing Study.

According to a media release from the City of Altoona, the study is anticipated to examine housing market conditions across Eau Claire County in effort to identify issues as well as opportunities that the County and its communities, including Eau Claire and Altoona, may seek to address in the future.

Two Open Houses are scheduled during the week of March 13. The Open Houses are intended to be opportunities for members of the public to learn about the project and early insights that have emerged from the analysis so far, according to the media release from the City of Altoona.

The first Open House opportunity is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15 from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Public Meeting Room, located at 400 Eau Claire Street, Eau Claire.

The second Open House opportunity is scheduled for Thursday, March 16 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Fish House at Altoona City Park, located at 418 9th Street West, Altoona.

Additional information is available on the Eau Claire Regional Housing Study website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Woman in the Eau Claire County Jail dies
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Vigil held after newborn baby’s body found abandoned in a field
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
The next winter storm brings accumulating snow and travel impacts Thursday afternoon into early Friday
A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.
Firefighter helps deliver his own granddaughter at fire station

Latest News

VOTING ID
DMV offers information on obtaining a voting ID ahead of spring election
Former student at Wisconsin college charged in threats case
ag
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith 3/13/2023
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/13/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/13/2023 6 a.m.