Report: Blugolds stay in Chippewa Valley for employment

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - About a third of University of Wisconsin Claire graduates take jobs in the Chippewa Valley, that’s according to the latest first destination report.

The report outlines outcomes for more than 1,500 Blugolds who received their undergraduate degrees and 184 who received graduate degrees.

The 2021 to 2022 First Destination Report indicates the top employers for Blugolds grads include Mayo Clinic Health System, the Eau Claire Area School District and Marshfield Clinic Health System.

“We’re really excited about the fact that almost a third of our students are staying here in the Chippewa Valley after graduation. It’s really hard to make sense of one, but this is a great place to be. And I think with that also tells the community is that we are part of the workforce talent,” Staci Heidtke, UWEC Director of Career Services, said.

The survey sent to students found 98% of UWEC grads landed a job in their field of study, with an average income of $51,000 per year.

