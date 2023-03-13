Report: Packers Keep Nixon

All-Pro returned to sign 1-year deal
Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1,...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While the Packers and the NFL await Aaron Rodgers decision, the team makes a move to solidify their special teams. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting Monday that Keisean Nixon agreed to a one year, $6-milllion dollar contract to return to Green Bay.

Nixon took over the kick return duties from Amari Rodgers in October, then the punt return duties in November. He became the Packers first All-Pro kick returner since that position was added in 1976. He set the Packers single season kick return record with a 28.8 average, led the NFL in most 50-plus yard returns (5), and had one kick return touchdown (105-yarder vs Vikings in Week 17). He also averaged 12.7 yards on 11 punt returns.

Nixon was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

