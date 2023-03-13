Snow finally exits later tonight with a cold but dry start to the week

It has been a snowy weekend with many places reporting between 3-6″ of new snowfall since Saturday. In Eau Claire, the monthly total has now surpassed 13″ which is already about 4″ above average for a typical March. Additional minor accumulations will be possible through about midnight tonight as low pressure spins over the state. As the low slides eastward overnight, drier air will start to return and any remaining snow will shut off. Breezy north winds will draw down some colder air and we look to be right around 20 degrees to start off Monday. Clouds will mix with breaks of sunshine to start the new week, but there may still be a stray flurry. Breezy winds will continue and it will be about ten degrees below average with highs only in the upper 20s.

A high pressure system takes hold of the Upper Midwest (weau)

A large high pressure system will settle over the state Monday night, while skies clear. This will give us a favorable set up for a very cold start Tuesday morning, down in the single digits. We will then look forward to a sunny day as the high slowly moves to the east. Winds will begin to shift more to the south with afternoon highs back closer to average, in the mid 30s. A more robust warm up will then likely take place as the high moves further away and that southerly flow increases. A warmer air mass in the mid levels will arrive, and though Wednesday will see the return of a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will likely push back into the 40s. This will come out ahead of the next cold front dropping through the Northern Plains, with an associated warm front arriving in the Upper Midwest. Temperatures will remain mild at night and the front will bring an increasing chance of showers for the overnight and into early Thursday. Rain is then likely to overspread the state by later Thursday as a strengthening low along the front tracks up from the southwest. Temperatures will again be in the 40s, but they will cool heading into Thursday night and with the low tracking to our east, we have a chance to see rain transition to wet snow. The system will be over the state Friday, spinning more snow across Western Wisconsin before pulling away by later in the day. A large upper trough will grab hold behind the storm for our weekend, dropping temperatures below average with a gradual return to sunshine.

