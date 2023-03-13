Wisconsin supreme court race highlights abortion rights

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In less than a month, voters in Wisconsin will decide who their next supreme court justice will be. This race has garnered a lot of attention around the state in part because of its connection to the future of abortion in Wisconsin.

“My thoughts on that are the same as my thoughts on every single issue that has come before the supreme court, or will ever come before the supreme court, and it is this, we are there to not answer political questions but legal questions,” said Daniel Kelly, one of the two nominees for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

His opponent Janet Protasiewicz on the other hand has been an open supporter of abortion rights according to her campaign.

Sarah Godlewski with Women Win Wisconsin said either way, this election will be consequential.

“The supreme court has big impact in our rights whether its with access to abortion to access even to drinking water,” said Godlewski.

Since the Dobbs decision struck down Roe V. Wade in 2022, the validity of a 1849 law banning abortion has come into question and is expected to be brought to the court.

“I understand the attorney general has filed a lawsuit saying that the 1985 statute has superseded the 1849 statute on this question. It appears that is the question that is going to be presented to the court,” said Kelly.

“This law isn’t legit if there’s laws after 1849. We go literally back not just one century but two centuries,” said Godlewski.

While Kelly said he will make legal decisions as opposed to political ones if elected, Godlewski said his record says otherwise.

“Dan Kelly was someone who worked for an anti-abortion organization and has been endorsed by multiple anti-abortion organizations that believe in no exceptions even for rape or incest. It’s very clear where he is and its not for reproductive freedom.”

The outgoing supreme court justice Patience Roggensack’s term ends in July.

