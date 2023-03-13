Woman accused of stealing money from business using former employee’s information

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Chippewa Falls woman is accused of using a former worker’s information to send paychecks to her own account.

Jacy Bohaty is facing charges of theft from a business and identity theft.

According to court documents, police began investigating when a former employee called to report a fraud complaint. The former employee, identified as Victim 1 in the criminal complaint, said she had received a new 2022 W2 from her former employer, but she hasn’t worked for the business since 2020, and she had only worked for the business for two work days.

The victim, who lives in Winnebago County, claimed the W2 had her address, but city was changed to Oak, Wisconsin, and listed a total income for 2021 of $35,142.75, far more than what the victim said she actually earned. Due to this fraudulent W2, the victim said the cost of her Section 8 housing went up and her health insurance for her children was compromised.

According to the criminal complaint, the business used an app, Paychex, for records, pay stubs, and W2 forms. When checking that, the complaint says investigators found paychecks were being deposited into an Evolve and Trust Bank account. Those checks started on October 1, 2021, and there was a total of 17 deposits.

Investigator saw that Paychex received a call from Jacy Bohaty, the payroll contact for the business; that call said Victim 1 was paid erroneously and requested the wages be removed from the Paychex system.

A subpoena for records was executed, and the investigator received documents from Evolve Bank and Venmo, indicating accounts associated with the deposits of funds from business were listed to Jacy Bohaty.

An investigator talked to Bohaty on the phone. She said she’s been at the business since 2014 and had the title of Accounts Payable; her duties included payroll and invoicing. Bohaty said she called Paychex to reverse the W2 filing for Victim 1 and called department in charge of Victim 1′s childcare benefits to tell them Victim 1 didn’t work for business during those reported times.

Bohaty denied that any of that money went to her personal accounts. The complaint said an investigator confronted her with the proof, and she admitted to taking the money saying she felt bad for doing it.

Bohaty made her first court appearance Monday. Her bond was set at $1,000. She’s due back in court March 23 for further proceedings in the case.

