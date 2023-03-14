Community Conversation 2023

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will hold a Community Conversation April 15
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will hold a Community Conversation April 15
By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District held Community Conversations in 2014 and 2020, and will hold one in 2023 on April 15 at Stillson Elementary School. It is an all-day event from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The purpose of the past conversations was to engage a wide variety of community members representing diverse stakeholder groups to gather input about the future of the District.

Continental breakfast and full lunch will be provided.

To register for the event, please complete the electronic form.

Paper registration forms are available at the Central Office, 1130 Miles Street.

Registration will close March 31, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

Please direct any questions to Angela Feils at feilsal@chipfalls.org or 715-726-2417, ext. 1803

Community Conversation 2023 registration

