DNR accepting entries for annual poetry contest

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries from third to fifth graders for the Air, Air, Everywhere poetry contest.

According to the media release from the DNR, the annual DNR-sponsored contest is intended to raise awareness of the importance of good air quality in honor of Clean Air Month in May.

The DNR encourages teachers and parents to submit original poems and riddles created by their students, according to the media release from the DNR.

The media release from the DNR lists these requirements:

Open to all third, fourth and fifth grade students in Wisconsin.

Any form of original poetry or riddle is acceptable. Entry must be 200 words or less and describe air or the importance of clean air.

Writing must be the original work of the student.

Each entry must include the author’s name, the name of the parent and teacher and the parent and teacher’s email and phone number.

Send entries to DNRAirEducation@wisconsin.gov.

Deadline to submit entries is Friday, May 5, 2023. Contest entries will not be returned and will become the property of the contest sponsor.

Additional contest information is available HERE.

The full media release from the DNR is available HERE.

