Eau Claire Energy Cooperative to hold Annual Meeting

Eau Claire Energy Cooperative Annual Meeting(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Energy Cooperative is holding its 86th Annual Meeting Tuesday, March 21 at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

News Release: Doors open at 5:00pm, Business Meeting at 6:00pm, Dinner to follow

Members Vote for their Directors

As part of the democratic process, Co-op Members will vote for three positions on the Board of Directors – the election will occur at the meeting and via absentee ballot.

Concern for Community Award to be Presented

Each year members of Eau Claire Energy Cooperative are given the opportunity to nominate another member who has been outstanding in the community service field. Again, this year we are proud to present this special award to a co-op member, to be named that evening, who has been very involved in making our community better.

ECEC Demonstrates the Seven Cooperative Principles

This year, President and CEO, Monica Obrycki, will be discussing what the Cooperative has been doing to provide exceptional service to our members. She will provide an overview of each principle and review how ECEC has served our members through each one. For example, she will review educational importance, community involvement, and operational excellence exhibited in 2022-2023.

Ten Members to Win Prizes!

In addition to the election, annual report, and dinner, members in attendance will also be entered to win one of ten special prizes.

