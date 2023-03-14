Fans, media await decision about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Since the end of the 2022-2023 NFL season, rumors have been floating around regarding the future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On March 7, Rodgers welcomed New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson to his California home.

Since that interaction, not much else has come out about whether or not Rodgers will continue to play for the Packers, play for the Jets, or retire.

“My aunt and my cousin are from Minnesota,” Packers fan Travis Derrick said. “I saw I think Colin Cowherd said he’s on his way, he’s on the Brett Favre route so he’s going to go to the Jets and then going to wind up in Minnesota. If he actually wound up in Minnesota I think that would just be amazing for the rivalry. I really do.”

Fifteen years ago, the Jets acquired former Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who then played for the Packers’ division rival, the Minnesota Vikings. Some fans believe Rodgers is on the same track as Favre.

If that is the case, Derrick says the Packers are in good hands with backup quarterback Jordan Love.

“I think Jordan Love showed a lot of promise when he had his opportunities to shine this year,” Derrick said. “I think it’ll clear up a lot of money for them to go get other receivers and tight ends and other targets for Jordan to work with. Personally, I am a big Aaron Jones fan so I hope he stays for a while and can do pretty well for the team as well.”

Some fans we spoke to said they would be sad if Aaron Rodgers decided to go to another team. They thought he was going to be a Packer for life. Other fans said they are happy to see Rodgers go.

“Well he should’ve left a long time ago,” Landry Scott said. “I mean I think a lot of people will agree. He’s just too much money and he wasn’t good enough.”

“He’s just... I don’t know... he’s just not really in it anymore,” Lane Scott said. “It just doesn’t feel like he’s just not in it like very committed anymore.”

An official decision has not yet been made, but it could come any day now.

