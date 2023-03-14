Independence Police Department looking for missing endangered teen

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Independence Police Department is seeking to find 16-year-old Emma Servais of the City of Independence.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network has issued a missing endangered person alert for the teen.

According to a media release from the Independence Police Department, the 16-year-old is believed to be missing and endangered. She left her house in Independence at about 9:00 p.m. Monday, March 13, wearing only a white tank top, sweatpants, and neon tennis shoes and carrying a couple of blankets. The media release notes she has an escalating mental health history, and she left home prior to other resources becoming available for her and at this time does not have her medications.

The media release from the Independence Police Department states, “Emma is 5′9″and about 180-200 pounds. She had a close haircut that is now dyed red with black hearts, and she wears earrings and a septum nose ring. Emma left the home with devices that require WI-FI in her pockets. Known phones that she has or is believed she could be in possession of have remained powered off since the time of her disappearance. It is unknown any associates she may have been able to contact, and in the past she has mentioned hitchhiking to Florida.”

If anyone has information relating to her return home, you are asked to contact your area law enforcement or the Trempealeau County Dispatch at 715-538-4351.

