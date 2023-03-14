La Crosse man facing child enticement charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is facing child enticement charges.

A criminal complaint shows 47-year-old James Wooden of La Crosse is facing charges of count 1: use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, repeater, count 2: attempt sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, repeater, and count 3: felony bail jumping -new crimes, repeater.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 25, 2023, an investigator was conducting undercover chat conversations on the social media application Telegram and took on the persona of a 15-year-old girl. The account received a message from “Jim Wooden”. A chat conversation took place between Jan. 25, 2023, and March 10, 2023. “Jim” sent a photo which helped the investigator identify him.

The criminal complaint says on March 13., 2023, “Jim”, identified as Wooden, agreed to meet at a predetermined location. When he arrived he was quickly taken into custody. Wooden was taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

Online court records show a court hearing is scheduled for March 27, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.