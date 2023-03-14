Medical professionals offer tips to prevent illnesses during Spring Break

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Spring break is just around the corner for many, and so are illnesses from traveling.

Medical professionals with UW-Health say if you want to have the healthiest spring break possible, stay up to date on all vaccinations. They say as the pandemic is in a better place than previous years, more people are likely to travel. A higher number of travelers increases the likelihood of the spread of disease.

A doctor with UW Health says if you are traveling internationally, it’s important to keep in mind other countries may be in a different place when it comes to community health.

“If you’re traveling internationally, it’s good to know that not every place in the world is at the same place with COVID-19 as we are. There are places that are still a little bit hot as far as like total cases transmission,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, Emergency Medicine Physician with UW Health said.

Doctors also recommend wearing a mask in high traffic areas like busses or airports, and carrying hand sanitizer, especially when traveling with children.

