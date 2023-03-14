Multiple items have first readings at Eau Claire City Council meeting

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A couple of items had first readings scheduled at Tuesday’s Eau Claire City Council meeting.

Council members did a first reading for the local vehicle registration fee. The proposed ordinance is for a $30 annual fee.

Eau Claire City Engineer David Solberg says that would generate $1.5 million per year for street projects within the City. It’s up for a second reading and possible approval at the next meeting on March 28.

Also up for a second reading and possible approval on March 28 is the annexation of property south of Eau Claire in the Town of Washington. Two landowners and a developer are once again looking to annex land into the City to develop residential properties.

In early Feb., a judge ruled against the annexation, saying the petition that was filed can’t be a unanimous approval petition without signoff from Eau Claire County.

This time the petition is filed as a “majority” petition instead of unanimous.

During Tuesday’s meeting city council members unanimously approved a contractor for the Half Moon Lake Boardwalk Project.

The contract was awarded to M-N Boardwalks, LLC of Glencoe, Minn. The plan is for the Boardwalk to stretch from behind the John & Fay Menard Tennis Center on Menomonie Street to the Rod and Gun Park.

