No one hurt after building collapses in Chetek

CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a building collapsed in Chetek.

According to information from Chetek Fire and Rescue, the building has been vacant for some time. It happened Sunday at the intersection of 1st and Knapp Streets. Firefighters say that intersection is closed until further notice.

A portion of Knapp Street is also closed for the time being.

