No one reported to be hurt after structure fire in La Crosse

According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on March 13, 2023 at 5:25 p.m....
According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on March 13, 2023 at 5:25 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1617 Jackson Street.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after a structure fire in La Crosse.

According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on March 13, 2023 at 5:25 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1617 Jackson Street. Fire crews arrived and found smoke coming from the rear of a two story, duplex residential home. Fire crews entered the rear of the first floor and were able to extinguish the fire quickly and contain it to the room where it started.

The media release from the La Crosse Fire Department says all residents were out of the home except two dogs that remained inside at the time of La Crosse Fire Department arrival. No people were hurt. Crews were able to remove the dogs with no injuries.

According to the media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, assisting the La Crosse Fire Department were Xcel Energy, Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse Police Department, and La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch. La Crosse Fire Department Fire Investigators were also on scene and found the source of the fire to be caused from improper discarding of smoking materials. The home sustained minor smoke and fire damage and no residents were displaced.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Co. death investigation leads to six arrests
Jackson County death investigation leads to six arrests
Police Lights
Woman in the Eau Claire County Jail dies
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Police in Texas said a man died of suicide after he was found living in a house with a corpse.
Sheriff: Man fatally shoots himself after living with corpse
CREDIT: Wisconsin DNR
Littering Leads DNR, Partner Agencies To Case With Multiple Charges

Latest News

BUILDING COLLAPSE
No one hurt after building collapses in Chetek
ag
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 3/14/2023
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/14/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/14/2023 6 a.m.
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday