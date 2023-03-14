No one reported to be hurt after structure fire in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after a structure fire in La Crosse.

According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on March 13, 2023 at 5:25 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1617 Jackson Street. Fire crews arrived and found smoke coming from the rear of a two story, duplex residential home. Fire crews entered the rear of the first floor and were able to extinguish the fire quickly and contain it to the room where it started.

The media release from the La Crosse Fire Department says all residents were out of the home except two dogs that remained inside at the time of La Crosse Fire Department arrival. No people were hurt. Crews were able to remove the dogs with no injuries.

According to the media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, assisting the La Crosse Fire Department were Xcel Energy, Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse Police Department, and La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch. La Crosse Fire Department Fire Investigators were also on scene and found the source of the fire to be caused from improper discarding of smoking materials. The home sustained minor smoke and fire damage and no residents were displaced.

