Quieter weather through midweek with a gradual warm up

The sky is finally clearing out tonight as high pressure arrives from the west. Light winds and a fresh snowpack will combine to give us a very cold start Tuesday morning. Widespread temperatures in the single digits will be common, along with a few sub-zero readings. The high will hold strong through Tuesday as it slides just to our east, putting the area in southerly flow for the afternoon. Sunshine will dominate, while temperatures rise back into the mid 30s.

High pressure takes hold for the next day or two (weau)

Mid and upper level moisture will begin to increase Tuesday night, out ahead of the next developing front coming into the Western Plains. Meanwhile, southerly flow will take over as the high slides into the Great Lakes. The set up will favor a noticeable warm up heading into Wednesday. A warmer airmass will be sliding into the state, favoring the return of above average temperatures, at least briefly. Wednesday will start off with partial sunshine, before clouds take over through the afternoon. Breezy winds will lead to highs into the 40s. As the front approaches we may see a few stray showers arrive by Wednesday night, while it remains mild with temperatures staying above freezing. By Thursday, another large storm system will come together in the Plains while tracking to the northeast. Initially we will remain in the milder airmass east of this low, and as moisture arrives, rain will develop. The big question that follows revolves around the track of the low. Forecast models have differing solutions, but it does appear a track to our south is likely. This will be critical in determining how quickly we will see a transition over to snow, which is looking to favor early Thursday night. The storm will carry abundant moisture back into the state, so there is potential for another round of accumulating snow that could be significant for at least parts of Wisconsin. Highs will still be in the 40s Thursday, before cooling down. The colder air will take hold into Friday with highs staying below freezing. Snow will begin to move away during the day with increasing winds. The weekend will remain colder than average, especially Saturday when we may only reach the mid 20s with lingering flurries.

