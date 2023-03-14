AD, teacher charged with sexual assault of a child appears in court

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An athletic director and teacher charged with repeated sexual assault of a child appeared in court Tuesday.

57-year-old Jonathan Jarocki, who was a teacher and athletic director at Regis Catholic Schools was arrested and charged in Nov. last year for allegedly assaulting a then sixth grade student multiple times in 2018. Jarocki repeatedly denied the allegations during his interview with investigators.

In court Tuesday, a preliminary hearing for Jarocki was set for June 6.

