Rodgers to speak on Pat McAfee Show Wednesday; Allen Lazard signing with Jets

(WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers is set to appear on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday at 12 p.m. CST. He will be speaking for the first time since reports broke of advanced discussions of him being traded to the Jets.

🗣🗣 TOMORROW AT 1PMEST pic.twitter.com/wIr9mhXz8D — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 14, 2023

Meanwhile, former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is signing with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports. It is a four-year, $44 million deal with $22 million guaranteed.

BREAKING: #Jets are signing FA WR Allen Lazard to a 4-year, $44M deal with $22M guaranteed, sources tell @thescore.



Lazard comes off his best season, totaling 60/788/6 in 15 games with #Packers. This deal should also get things to the finish line with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. pic.twitter.com/wOmAbEe0pC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2023

Lazard is just one of the several players Aaron Rodgers has requested the Jets to pursue, according to ESPN’s Diana Russini.

Rodgers has created a wish list that includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr.

Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources.

It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023

And the Jets are trying to act on more of Rodgers’ wishes. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that TE Lewis is drawing interest from the Jets and Raiders. He also reports Randall Cobb is drawing interest from New York.

Packers’ veteran free-agent TE Marcedes Lewis, who spent the past five seasons in Green Bay, has drawn interest from, amongst others, the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, per league sources — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

With the Jets closing in on a deal for WR Allen Lazard, another WR expected to be on their radar in the coming days of free agency is Packers’ veteran Randall Cobb, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

There are no further reports that indicate a deal between Rodgers and the Jets has been finalized.

