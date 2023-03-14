Sheriff’s Office identifies woman found unresponsive in Eau Claire County Jail

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 29-year-old woman found unresponsive in the Eau Claire County Jail Sunday.

The woman has been identified as Silver Jenkins, according to an updated media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.

The media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has requested the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and the Eau Claire County Medical Examiner’s Office to conduct an investigation into the woman’s death.

