Eau Claire Transit to offer free rides to the polls on spring election day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Transit is set to offer free rides to the polls on April 4, 2023.

A social post via the City of Eau Claire - Government Facebook Page says in part quote, “Ride to the polls FREE with Eau Claire Transit! Thanks to our Local Drivers Union ATU 1310, you can ride the bus FREE on Election Day, April 4, 2023. This is a great opportunity to try Eau Claire Transit and see how easy riding the bus can be. Visit ECBus.org to plan your trip to the polls.”

The social post says if you need help planning your trip, call 715-839-5111 Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.