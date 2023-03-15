ECCHA celebrates Meow Madness

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association is getting into the basketball fever with its very own feline bracket.

For the month of March the Humane Association is doing Meow Madness. How it works is, as cats get adopted, adoption fees for the remaining ones keep going down as they move through the bracket.

Most of the cats on the bracket have been at the shelter for longer than normal or have special needs.

“Our goal is to try to get everybody adopted before that April 4th date because starting in April and May is when we see a lot of pregnant cats or like bottle baby kittens that come in,” Addie Erdmann, ECCHA Marketing and Development Director, said.

There are currently 16 cats in the Meow Madness bracket. The shelter is open on Mondays and Wednesdays for meet and greets.

