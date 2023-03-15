Football fans react to Aaron Rodgers news

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Football fans in Eau Claire are reacting to the news Aaron Rodgers is looking to move to the New York Jets.

Many Packers fans we spoke with say they enjoyed the last decade and a half with Rodgers but are ready to move on.

“Down the road. We’ll see how it all works out a year or two from now, because the favorite player for a lot of teams is always the backup quarterback. So until they’re the regular quarterbacks. So we’ll see what happens with love and if they can fill in a couple of places with the draft in free agency because we have a little cap room now, see what happens,” Jim Maier, Packers Fan, said.

“I’m loving it. You know, I’m loving that Aaron Rodgers end of his career, you know, And he’s out of our division now. It’s pretty nice,” Justin Larson, Vikings Fan, said.

“I wouldn’t hate if he came back another year, but then again, it might be just time to end. You know, he’s getting older We have Jordan Love coming up and that’s a great bargain. Paul McCartney said all you need is love. So, maybe we don’t need Rodgers anymore,” Brian Hefty, Packers Fan, said.

