La Crosse man accused of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 37-year-old Devin Lewis of La Crosse, Wis. is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that Lewis possessed the methamphetamine on Feb. 20, 2023.

If convicted, Lewis faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison, according to the media release. The charge Lewis faces is the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department.

