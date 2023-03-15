La Crosse Police investigate incident near elementary school

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police are investigating an incident near an elementary school.

According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, on March 15, 2023 around 12:04 p.m., La Crosse Police received a call from Blessed Sacrament Elementary staff reference a possible Threats Call. Three people were seen in a black vehicle driving past the playground yelling concerning statements at the students.

The media release from the City of La Crosse says Student Resource Officers, Investigators and Patrol Officers responded to the school for safety and security as well as the surrounding area to locate the vehicle. Students and staff were safely secured inside the school. An investigator found the suspect vehicle, and a traffic stop was conducted, resulting in the arrest of the three occupants.

19-year-old Hunter Gundlach is arrested on the suspicion of terrorist threats, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping misdemeanor.

18-year-old Alex Pataska is arrested on the suspicion of terrorist threats, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping misdemeanor.

19-year-old Brady Hove is arrested on the suspicion of terrorist threats and disorderly conduct.

Additional information is available on the City of La Crosse website HERE.

