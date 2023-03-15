A mix of rain and snow expected Thursday as our next storm system arrives

Our mid-week turned out mild across Western Wisconsin as filtered sunshine, as well as breezy southerly winds led to afternoon highs in the 40s. Temperatures will be slow to drop tonight as clouds thicken up out ahead of the next developing storm system to our southwest. An isolated shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out late, otherwise breezy winds will continue out of the south and southeast as a warm front lifts northward across the Upper Midwest with overnight lows staying mild in the upper 30s. The daybreak hours tomorrow will start out dry with cloudy skies and temperatures quickly rising to our highs the low 40s, before rain overspreads the Chippewa Valley by mid-late morning as our main low pressure system gradually lifts into the Mid-Mississippi Valley from the Central Plains with an associated cold front. Winds will start out from the south but shift out of the northwest later in the afternoon as the cold front passes through. Colder air will filter in behind, changing rain to snow from north to south with slick travel likely in spots for the evening commute. Wet snow will continue into the first part of tomorrow night, tapering to lingering snow showers and flurries late with blustery winds developing from the northwest. Snow accumulations of 1-2″ can be expected in the Chippewa Valley, with the highest amounts and impacts northwest of Eau Claire where Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect from 1pm Thursday to 7am Friday.

Rain changes to snow Thursday afternoon with accumulations into early Friday morning (WEAU)

As our surface storm system pulls away on St. Patrick’s Day Friday, a large upper low will settle into the region with more cloud cover and a few snow showers or flurries possible. It will be a rather windy finish to the work week with gusts up to 30 mph and highs below average in the mid-20s. Isolated flurries carry into the start of this weekend as the upper low exits to the east, while our next high pressure system drops into the Great Plains. Breezy winds will continue from the northwest, leading to more cold air as temperatures hang out in the 20s once again. By Sunday, abundant sunshine returns with temperatures pushing closer to average in the lower 30s as our high dominates to the southwest. More sun is expected as we welcome astronomical Spring on Monday with winds turning out of the southwest as we start to get behind high pressure. This will usher in a warming trend with seasonable temperatures to start the week, followed by a climb through the 40s into the middle of next week with some spots nearing 50 degrees for the first time this year by Wednesday!

Low pressure moves in with rain changing to snow Thursday as colder air fills in (WEAU)

