A modest warm up as clouds return out ahead of late week winter storm

After a full day of sunshine, we head into tonight with a clear sky. High pressure which has kept our weather quiet but cold the last few days is now sliding into the Great Lakes. Wind flow has shifted to the south and we will keep a light breeze going tonight. Temperatures will drop much more slowly compared to last night, and lows will settle in the 20s. Mid and upper level clouds will begin to spread into the state by Wednesday morning, thickening up for the afternoon hours. The clouds will come in advance of our next developing storm system in the Plains with a warm front tracking through Southern Minnesota. Southerly breezes will increase just a bit and temperatures will respond, rising back into the milder 40s.

High pressure exits as the next storm takes shape in the Plains (weau)

A few scattered showers will then start to work into the area Wednesday night as the warm front slides eastward. Southerly breezes will prevent temperatures from dropping off much and we look to remain in the mid to upper 30s. By early Thursday a front will then push into Western Wisconsin while the main low pressure system comes together in the Central Plains. Rain showers are expected to develop by mid-late morning, leading into a wet afternoon. Temperatures will manage to rise back just above 40 for a short time, before the front passes and winds shift to the north. As this happens, colder air will start to take over and we then look for a transition from rain over to wet snow. How quickly this happens remains a bit up in the air, but we expect this transition to lead into the evening hours as temperatures drop down through the 30s. The low will strengthen as it tracks to the northeast, near or north of Chicago overnight. Snow will be widespread at that point, with most of our expected accumulations. The storm should be on the move, tracking into the Great Lakes by early Friday. If this pace verifies, then any accumulating snow would likely shut off by very early Friday, with just lingering snow showers during the day. Winds will pick up from the northwest and turn a bit gusty as cold air continues to take over. Highs will only reach the mid-upper 20s. Total accumulations are still to be determined, with southern areas perhaps only seeing an inch or so, ranging to several inches north of Eau Claire. In the wake of this latest storm, it will remain unseasonably cold for a few days, with Saturday also remaining in the 20s. After a few lingering flurries, sunshine should make a comeback by Sunday with highs closer to freezing.

