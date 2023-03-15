Notices of clearing given at Houska Park in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - City officials in La Crosse said in June 2022 they are trying to get people living in Houska Park into permanent housing.

The City allowed homeless individuals to stay at the park next to the Isle la Plume waste water treatment facility.

However, La Crosse Homeless Services Coordinator Brian Sampson said in June 2022 there just aren’t many places in the community to house people.

“That’s what we can’t control right now, that’s what the housing agencies and other nonprofits can’t control is what housing options are open and available,” Sampson expressed. “They’re working really hard, people who are down in Houska are working really hard, but just one of the biggest challenges right now is just housing in general.”

The REACH Center was among the agencies regularly sending teams to Houska to help in whatever way is necessary.

According to information from the Communications Coordinator in the La Crosse Mayor’s Office, notices of clearing at Houska Park were given. The initial notices were posted on Feb. 15. A 48-hour notice was posted on March 13. Neighborhood Resource Officers were at the park to assist any remaining people.

