Number of seniors with Alzheimer’s expected to double by 2050

The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.
The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Despite some progress, Alzheimer’s disease poses a growing concern in the United States.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the number of Alzheimer’s patients is expected to double by the year 2050, resulting in 13 million people with the affliction.

Health officials said that, although some treatments look promising, many elderly people are still reluctant to talk about cognitive problems with their doctors.

The Alzheimer’s Association said people with memory issues should promptly touch base with a provider.

Officials there also said the national cost for caring for people with dementia-related problems rose to $345 billion in 2023, which is up $24 billion from 2022.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Co. death investigation leads to six arrests
Jackson County death investigation leads to six arrests
Jail
Sheriff’s Office identifies woman found unresponsive in Eau Claire County Jail
Jonathon Jarocki
AD, teacher charged with sexual assault of a child appears in court
Emma Servais
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office: Missing endangered teen found
JAMES WOODEN
La Crosse man facing child enticement charges

Latest News

Investigation
Two Charged with Defrauding Tribal Housing Authority
ECCHA Celebrates Meow Madness
ECCHA Celebrates Meow Madness
UW-Stout Students Succeeding After Graduation
UW-Stout Students Succeeding After Graduation
Football Fans React to Rodgers News
Football Fans React to Rodgers News
People hold up signs at a news conference on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Houston while protesting...
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger