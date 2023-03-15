Open Houses provide insight on Regional Housing Study

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first of two Open Houses took place Wednesday to tell community members about a Regional Housing Study.

The study is a partnership between Eau Claire County, the City of Eau Claire, and the City of Altoona. It will examine housing market conditions across Eau Claire County to identify issues and opportunities that may be addressed in the future.

The Open House allowed members of the public to learn about the project and the early insights emerging from the analysis so far.

“Perhaps there are certain types of units that we have too many of for certain rental types, or your buyers or residents, and we have too few of our other types really getting down into the weeds of more specifically what’s happening rather than just kind of in a general anecdotal,” Scott Allen Community Development Director, said.

Wednesday’s Open House took place at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.

The second Open House is scheduled for Thursday from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Fish House at Altoona City Park.

