Red Cross Month-Blood Services

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - News Release: Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O donors and platelet donors, are encouraged to make and keep appointments to donate.

When donors lend an arm this month, the Red Cross will lend a hand. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31, 2023, will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 16-31

Barron County

Chetek

3/23/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Chetek Weyerhaeuser High School, 1001 Knapp St

Cumberland

3/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Cumberland, 1225 Veterans Street

Rice Lake

3/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Red Cedar Church, 1701 W Allen Street

4/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St.

4/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St.

Turtle Lake

4/5/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Ann Catholic Church, 320 Pine St. S

_______________

Chippewa County

Bloomer

3/28/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge Bloomer, 1890 9th Avenue

Chippewa Falls

3/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #246 Chippewa Falls, 8118 149th St.

3/30/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Northern Wisconsin Center, 2820 E. Park Ave.

3/31/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave.

4/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St.

Holcombe

4/14/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lake Holcombe Town Hall, 26179 275th St.

_______________

Dunn County

Elk Mound

4/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St.

Menomonie

3/16/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1100 9th Street East

3/31/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Menomonie Health and Fitness, 3019 Schneider Ave SE

4/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fanetti Community Center, 620 17th St SE

4/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church Menomonie, 1306 Wilcox St.

_______________

Eau Claire County

Eau Claire

3/17/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/18/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/19/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/24/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/25/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/26/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St.

3/27/2023: 11 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/28/2023: 11 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/29/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA Sports Center, 3456 Craig Road

3/29/2023: 11 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/31/2023: 7 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/1/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/2/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/3/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/4/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/5/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/7/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Valleybrook Church, 411 S. Barstow St.

4/8/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/9/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/10/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/11/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Brewing Projekt, 1807 N Oxford Ave

4/11/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/12/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/14/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

Fall Creek

4/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Raymond of Parish, E10455 Mallard Road

_______________

Pierce County

Ellsworth

3/17/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Ellsworth High School, 323 Hillcrest

4/10/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Pierce County Fairgrounds, 364 N Maple

Elmwood

3/22/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Elmwood High School, 213 South Scott Street

Plum City

3/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Plum City, 132 Pine Street

Prescott

3/24/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Prescott High School, 1010 Dexter St

River Falls

3/24/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., River Falls Library, 140 Union Street

4/4/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin River Falls, University Center, 501 Wild Rose Ave.

4/5/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin River Falls, University Center, 501 Wild Rose Ave.

4/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin River Falls, University Center, 501 Wild Rose Ave.

4/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Covenant Church River Falls, 1374 N Main St

_______________

Polk County

Balsam Lake

4/11/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Georgetown Lutheran Church, 877 190th Avenue/County Road G, PO Box 86

4/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Unity High School, 1908 150th Street

Clear Lake

3/28/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., First Lutheran Church Clear Lake WI, 811 South Avenue W

Osceola

3/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., MidWestOne Bank, 304 N Cascade St

4/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wild River Fitness Center, 2630 65th Ave

______________

Rusk County

Bruce

3/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Bruce, Main St

Ladysmith

3/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Sorrows Catholic School, 105 Washington Ave E

3/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Indianhead Community Action Agency, 1000 College Ave W,

Sheldon

3/23/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, Corner Main and V V

Tony

3/24/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Flambeau High School, N4540 Cty Hwy I

4/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Anthony De Padua Church, N5333 Maple Street

_______________

St. Croix County

Baldwin

4/6/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Western Wisconsin Health, 1100 Berglsien St

Glenwood City

3/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glenwood City High School, 850 Maple St.

Hammond

4/12/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Croix Central High School, 1751 Broadway St.

Hudson

3/31/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Citizens State Bank, 375 Stageline Rd.

4/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Bank and Trust, 680 Annabelle Way

4/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Bank and Trust, 680 Annabelle Way

New Richmond

4/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Richmond Church of Christ, 1491 Co Rd A

Roberts

3/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cross Lutheran Church, 1246 Cty Rd TT

Somerset

3/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 111 Somerset, 464 County Rd. V V

_______________

Sawyer County

Hayward

3/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hayward United Methodist Church, 10285 Olker Road

3/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hayward United Methodist Church, 10285 Olker Road

_______________

Trempealeau County

Osseo

3/29/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Osseo Fairchild High School, 50851 East St

_______________

Washburn County

Spooner

3/16/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Spooner High School, 801 County Hwy A

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the website, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.