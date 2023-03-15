Red Cross Month-Blood Services

American Red Cross logo
American Red Cross logo(PRNewswire)
By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - News Release: Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O donors and platelet donors, are encouraged to make and keep appointments to donate.

When donors lend an arm this month, the Red Cross will lend a hand. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31, 2023, will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 16-31

Barron County

Chetek

3/23/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Chetek Weyerhaeuser High School, 1001 Knapp St

Cumberland

3/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Cumberland, 1225 Veterans Street

Rice Lake

3/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Red Cedar Church, 1701 W Allen Street

4/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St.

4/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St.

Turtle Lake

4/5/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Ann Catholic Church, 320 Pine St. S

_______________

Chippewa County

Bloomer

3/28/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge Bloomer, 1890 9th Avenue

Chippewa Falls

3/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #246 Chippewa Falls, 8118 149th St.

3/30/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Northern Wisconsin Center, 2820 E. Park Ave.

3/31/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave.

4/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St.

Holcombe

4/14/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lake Holcombe Town Hall, 26179 275th St.

_______________

Dunn County

Elk Mound

4/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St.

Menomonie

3/16/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1100 9th Street East

3/31/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Menomonie Health and Fitness, 3019 Schneider Ave SE

4/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fanetti Community Center, 620 17th St SE

4/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church Menomonie, 1306 Wilcox St.

_______________

Eau Claire County

Eau Claire

3/17/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/18/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/19/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/24/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/25/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/26/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St.

3/27/2023: 11 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/28/2023: 11 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/29/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA Sports Center, 3456 Craig Road

3/29/2023: 11 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/31/2023: 7 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/1/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/2/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/3/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/4/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/5/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/7/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Valleybrook Church, 411 S. Barstow St.

4/8/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/9/2023: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/10/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/11/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Brewing Projekt, 1807 N Oxford Ave

4/11/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/12/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

4/14/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

Fall Creek

4/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Raymond of Parish, E10455 Mallard Road

_______________

Pierce County

Ellsworth

3/17/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Ellsworth High School, 323 Hillcrest

4/10/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Pierce County Fairgrounds, 364 N Maple

Elmwood

3/22/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Elmwood High School, 213 South Scott Street

Plum City

3/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Plum City, 132 Pine Street

Prescott

3/24/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Prescott High School, 1010 Dexter St

River Falls

3/24/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., River Falls Library, 140 Union Street

4/4/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin River Falls, University Center, 501 Wild Rose Ave.

4/5/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin River Falls, University Center, 501 Wild Rose Ave.

4/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin River Falls, University Center, 501 Wild Rose Ave.

4/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Covenant Church River Falls, 1374 N Main St

_______________

Polk County

Balsam Lake

4/11/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Georgetown Lutheran Church, 877 190th Avenue/County Road G, PO Box 86

4/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Unity High School, 1908 150th Street

Clear Lake

3/28/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., First Lutheran Church Clear Lake WI, 811 South Avenue W

Osceola

3/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., MidWestOne Bank, 304 N Cascade St

4/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wild River Fitness Center, 2630 65th Ave

______________

Rusk County

Bruce

3/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Bruce, Main St

Ladysmith

3/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Sorrows Catholic School, 105 Washington Ave E

3/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Indianhead Community Action Agency, 1000 College Ave W,

Sheldon

3/23/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, Corner Main and V V

Tony

3/24/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Flambeau High School, N4540 Cty Hwy I

4/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Anthony De Padua Church, N5333 Maple Street

_______________

St. Croix County

Baldwin

4/6/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Western Wisconsin Health, 1100 Berglsien St

Glenwood City

3/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glenwood City High School, 850 Maple St.

Hammond

4/12/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Croix Central High School, 1751 Broadway St.

Hudson

3/31/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Citizens State Bank, 375 Stageline Rd.

4/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Bank and Trust, 680 Annabelle Way

4/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Bank and Trust, 680 Annabelle Way

New Richmond

4/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Richmond Church of Christ, 1491 Co Rd A

Roberts

3/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cross Lutheran Church, 1246 Cty Rd TT

Somerset

3/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 111 Somerset, 464 County Rd. V V

_______________

Sawyer County

Hayward

3/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hayward United Methodist Church, 10285 Olker Road

3/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hayward United Methodist Church, 10285 Olker Road

_______________

Trempealeau County

Osseo

3/29/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Osseo Fairchild High School, 50851 East St

_______________

Washburn County

Spooner

3/16/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Spooner High School, 801 County Hwy A

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the website, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

Red Cross Blood

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Co. death investigation leads to six arrests
Jackson County death investigation leads to six arrests
Jail
Sheriff’s Office identifies woman found unresponsive in Eau Claire County Jail
Jonathon Jarocki
AD, teacher charged with sexual assault of a child appears in court
Emma Servais
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office: Missing endangered teen found
JAMES WOODEN
La Crosse man facing child enticement charges

Latest News

Pablo Center
The Pablo Center (3/15/23)
Pablo Center
What’s Happening at the Pablo Center?
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will hold a Community Conversation April 15
Community Conversation 2023
EC Energy Cooperative
Eau Claire Energy Cooperative Annual Meeting (3/14/23)