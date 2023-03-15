Senators Baldwin and Johnson Renew Bipartisan Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission

WISCONSIN (U.S. SENATOR TAMMY BALDWIN PRES RELEASE) - Today, U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) announced that they have renewed their agreement establishing the bipartisan Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission to provide recommendations for nominations during the 118th Congress for U.S. Attorneys and federal judicial positions. Currently, there are vacancies in the U.S. Attorney position for the Western District of Wisconsin and for a federal judgeship on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

“I am glad to join Senator Johnson in moving forward with the bipartisan Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission to help us fill crucial U.S. Attorney and judicial vacancies in Wisconsin,” said Senator Baldwin. “I am confident that the commission will again identify highly qualified, experienced candidates who will serve the people of Wisconsin with fairness and impartiality, and look forward to filling the vacancies expeditiously.”

“The goal for all officers of the court, especially judges, should be the equal application of law,” said Senator Johnson. “Our judicial commission has worked in the past, and it can work in the future, if everyone concentrates on finding individuals who will apply the law and not alter it to fit their ideological or policy preferences. I look forward to working with the commission to find individuals who will provide that type of justice for the citizens of Wisconsin.”

Application materials will be made available by the State Bar of Wisconsin. The Commission will accept applications for the Eastern District judgeship vacancy from April 1 - May 1, 2023. The Commission will accept applications for the Western District U.S. Attorney vacancy from May 1 - May 31, 2023. The commission will again be comprised of six Wisconsinites who are members of the Wisconsin State Bar, three members appointed by each senator. Senator Baldwin appointed Retired Judge Charles N. Clevert, Jr., Christine Bremer Muggli of Bremer & Trollop Law Offices, S.C., and Jeffrey A. Mandell of Stafford Rosenbaum L.L.P. Senator Johnson appointed Paul Swanson of Steinhilber Swanson L.L.P., William Curran of Curran Law Office, and Richard Esenberg, Founder, President and General Counsel of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.

