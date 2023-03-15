Silver alert: missing Eau Claire man

A Silver Alert has been issued for 67-year-old Wayne Zieler.
A Silver Alert has been issued for 67-year-old Wayne Zieler.(Weau)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A silver alert has been issued for a missing Eau Claire man.

It’s believed 67-year-old Wayne Zieler left a group home in the city sometime Tuesday afternoon. He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 153 pounds with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Blackhawks jersey with Patrick Kane’s name and jersey number on it. He was also seen wearing black sweatpants.

He was near the 1500 block of Omaha Street in Eau Claire around 7:30 a.m Tuesday morning.

At this time, his phone has been registered in Willow, Wisconsin. If you have any information you are asked to call law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

