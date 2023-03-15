We Energies asking people to check their natural gas meters for snow, ice

WISCONSIN (WEAU) - We Energies is asking people to check their natural gas meters for snow and ice.

According to a media release from We Energies, We Energies crews are finding meters across northwestern Wis. buried in snow and ice, which has potential to create a dangerous situation.

The media release states, “Customers are encouraged to remove snow and ice from around natural gas meters, piping and appliance vents. Do not use shovels near equipment; instead, remove snow with your hands or a broom.”

The media release also adds, “Melting snow and ice can slide off your roof and damage your natural gas meter, which can cause a loss of service or a gas leak. Use recommended tools, such as a roof rake, to remove snow buildup on your roof to help prevent this damage from happening.”

According to the media release from We Energies, if you smell a natural gas odor, leave the house immediately and call their natural gas emergency number, We Energies: 800-261-5325.

