We Energies asking people to check their natural gas meters for snow, ice

Natural gas meter covered in ice and snow
Natural gas meter covered in ice and snow(Northern News Now)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WISCONSIN (WEAU) - We Energies is asking people to check their natural gas meters for snow and ice.

According to a media release from We Energies, We Energies crews are finding meters across northwestern Wis. buried in snow and ice, which has potential to create a dangerous situation.

The media release states, “Customers are encouraged to remove snow and ice from around natural gas meters, piping and appliance vents. Do not use shovels near equipment; instead, remove snow with your hands or a broom.”

The media release also adds, “Melting snow and ice can slide off your roof and damage your natural gas meter, which can cause a loss of service or a gas leak. Use recommended tools, such as a roof rake, to remove snow buildup on your roof to help prevent this damage from happening.”

According to the media release from We Energies, if you smell a natural gas odor, leave the house immediately and call their natural gas emergency number, We Energies: 800-261-5325.

