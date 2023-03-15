What’s Happening at the Pablo Center?

Pablo Center
Pablo Center
By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are plenty of performances to take in at the Pablo Center this Spring, as well as a popular floral art exhibition and the announcement of a summer event.

The Fabulous Florals & Fine Art exhibition runs March 16-19 at the James W. Hansen Gallery. An artist’s reception is March 17 from 5-8 p.m.

This summer, the Pablo Center features the Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival. According to the Pablo website, the festival will feature an exquisite blend of artistic and educational endeavors, including a mainstage production of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a new works series, a young performers troupe, various workshop classes open to the public, and more.

Pablo Center Website

